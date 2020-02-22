Woman In Hospital After Attack By Pitbulls

A woman is in hospital after she was attacked by three pitbulls in Pinewood Gardens on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, shortly after 3pm, the woman was walking to her vehicle on Sequoia Street when she was attacked and bitten about the body by the dogs.

An ambulance took her to hospital where is listed in a stable but serious condition.

The man who owns the dogs was taken into custody and is assisting the police with their investigation.

Animal Control visited the scene and took custody of the animals.