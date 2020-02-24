60 Cuban Teachers To Cover Shortages

By EARYEL BOWLEG

THE Ministry of Education will engage 60 specialist teachers from Cuba to address a local teacher shortage, officials said on Friday.

Ministry officials signed an extension to an existing memorandum of understanding with the Cuban government, which allows the Bahamian government to hire teachers from Cuba.

A team, headed by Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Serethea Clarke, will head to Cuba for a recruitment exercise from March 14-21.

Marcellus Taylor, director of education, said the ministry plans to recruit the Cuban teachers for areas such as agricultural science, auto mechanics, biology, chemistry, electrical installation, mathematics, Spanish and French.

Mr Taylor said the ministry has faced challenges with recruiting and retaining teachers. When asked if the ministry will still be facing shortages despite bringing in more foreign teachers, he explained that the number of teachers is not the problem, rather it is the lack of teachers for certain subjects.

“You can have the number of persons that you need,” he said on Friday, “but some may not be in the discipline that you require. So for instance if we need 3,000 teachers in our system we can get 3,000 persons, but if we need 100, let’s say, welding teachers or auto mechanic teachers, we may only have 50 and that is where the challenge often comes.”

He said some in the profession leave the public school system for more lucrative or prestigious employment opportunities.

Along with the areas requested for Cuban teachers to fill, he noted graphic communications, nautical science and marine science, technical drawing and people who can work with braille are scarce. He highlighted Cubans’ willingness to teach in rural areas whereas Bahamians are hesitant to make those moves.

“I can’t say that it’s always the case with Bahamians because we have a situation where even new graduates who are not married and don’t have any children when they come out of college and we say to them that we have a spot for you, but the spot is in a rural area, sometimes they don’t even take up the appointment anymore,” Mr Taylor said. “They say, no, they’re gonna go somewhere else and that’s their right and that’s their choice, but we would like people to realise that we have a country of islands and we have a commonwealth and we should have the mindset that even if you do it for a few years, you know two to three years, you should want to help to some degree to build the country.”