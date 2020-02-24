Scratching Back Time

EDITOR, The Tribune

Fake News Network (FNN) political operatives in this country lie more than fish drink water. Several days ago, Bahamian Facebookers, presumably in the hundreds, went into a frenzy over unfounded rumours that the passport office was being relocated to the Town Centre Mall, which is owned by Free National Movement (FNM) MP for St Anne’s, Brent Symonette, and a very close relative. This rumour was laid to rest after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press release that stated that sub passport offices will be opening at the Elizabeth Estates and Carmichael Road post offices, not at the mall. The pathological liars at FNN, to the best of my knowledge, have yet to issue a retraction or an apology.

Moving forward, every single business transaction that is undertaken by Bahamas Fast Ferries and Bahamas Hot Mix will continue to be examined under a microscope by Symonette detractors. If it is true that Symonette is a beneficiary of the lion’s share of the FNM’s spoils of victory, as a major party donor he’s only doing what other major donors of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), and the defunct United Bahamian Party have done since time immemorial. I am sure that the PLP has a reciprocal relationship with wealthy donors who are loyal party supporters. The “you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours” policy is deeply ingrained in our Bahamian political culture. I don’t know why Bahamians continue to act like what Symonette and the FNM are doing has never been done before in this country. Every time the FNM is government the issue of Symonette and his business interests are hot button issues. As the Bruce Hornsby and Ricky Skaggs song says, that’s just the way it is.

Even in the US the Democratic and Republican Parties have “special interest groups” who are looked after once their respective party controls either the White House or Congress or both. Unlike our neighbours to the north, however, The Bahamas does not have campaign finance legislation. With card-carrying members of both major political parties usually not being current with their financial dues, parties resort to going with cap in hand to major donors for much needed cash to fund their election campaigns that Bahamians love attending, which usually costs millions. In the meantime, if Bahamians want reliable information, then they should get it from conventional media sources.

Time and again FNN journalists have demonstrated that they lack minimum journalistic ethics and standards; and are prepared to transgress the ninth commandment by lying in order to help their party win an election.

KEVIN EVANS

Freeport,

Grand Bahama.

February 20, 2020.