Shootings And Stabbings Leave Four Men In Hospital

FOUR men are in hospital after separate shooting and stabbing incidents, police said.

Shortly before 9pm on Friday, two men were arguing near a bar off Farrington Road when they got in a fight, stabbing each other about the body, police said.

Both men were transported to hospital where one was listed in serious condition and the other in stable condition.

Then shortly after 3am on Saturday, officers said they were alerted to a shooting at Nassau Street and Cambridge Lane, where two males were found shot.

One was listed in serious condition, while the other was listed in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

