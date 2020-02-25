Pair Deny Failing To Report Child Abuse

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO people yesterday denied allegations allegations they failed to report suspected child abuse.

Daryl Rolle and Kime Rolle both denied claims they did not report suspected child abuse when arraigned before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Given their not guilty pleas, the senior magistrate adjourned the matter to April 30 for trial. Both accused persons were granted both $5,000 bail ahead of their trial.