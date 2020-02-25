Two Charged With Separate Murders

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were charged in a magistrate’s court yesterday over allegations they are behind two of the country’s most recent murders.

Javardo Adderley and Berlin Belfort, were charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt in connection with two separate murders that took place last week.

Police claim Belfort murdered Kevin Storr on February 17, while Adderley, aka “Four, Four”, murdered Valdez McKinney the following day.

Concerning Storr’s murder, according to initial reports, shortly before 8pm, the deceased was standing in front of a home on Toote Shop Corner off East Street, when a Honda vehicle pulled next to him.

An armed man emerged from the vehicle and shot the victim before getting back in and speeding away. Paramedics were called, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Concerning McKinney’s murder, shortly before 10pm, the victim was sitting at the rear of a home on Wilson Track, when he was approached by a gunman, who shot him before running away.

Paramedics transported McKinney to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Neither man was required to enter a plea to the charges and their matters were adjourned to later dates for them to be served with their voluntary bills of indictment.

Bail was denied and they were each remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim, or until such time as they are able to obtain bail from the Supreme Court.