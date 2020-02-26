Union Angry With Ub Plan To Sack Painters

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Public Services Union is up in arms about perceived plans by the University of the Bahamas to make painters redundant.

The maintenance workers have a combined 78 years of service at the University of the Bahamas (UB).

According to BPSU President Kimsley Ferguson, the move does not fall in line with provisions under the industrial agreement between the union and the university.

The Tribune contacted UB’s Communications Department and was told a statement in response to the union was not ready, but one would be forthcoming.

“(Tyrone Coakley BPSU chief shop steward) has now been our shop steward of some 40 years and we’re learning yesterday that he along with his staff, who is the painting section, were called into a meeting yesterday and advised that they were being made redundant,” Mr Ferguson told reporters during a press conference at UB yesterday.

Mr Ferguson said the industrial agreement, as well as the Employment Act, specifically states special circumstances for redundancies.

“Now our agreement has a specific layout of the process in which redundancy should take place and particularly the Employment Act.

“…The question is being asked today is the University of the Bahamas not going to paint any more?

“Our agreement clearly indicates whether there is some economic condition or some technological change that is taking place in an institution, positions are considered for redundancy. So we have an idea today that our shop steward Mr Coakley, because of his effectiveness is being targeted and so we are being very concerned that a man of 42 years in this institution, his other staff of 20 and 16 years respectively the college is giving consideration.”

He continued: “But we want to warn the University of the Bahamas today that the union will not sit idly by and allow the university to have a blatant disregard for the Bahamas Public Services Union.

“It’s clearly laid out in our agreement what should happen when the employer wants to consider an area for redundancy and it indicates that some three months prior to whatever they want to do they have to sit and consult and dialogue with the union.”

He said there had been no dialogue.

For his part, Mr Coakley accused university officials of “disrespecting” staff. He said he had complained to Mr Smith about a specific vice president, but was told nothing would be done.

“I have complained to the president in respect to this person’s behaviour and in response he blatantly told us that she is not going anywhere, but yet when a manager misbehaves they are reprimanded,” Mr Coakley said.

This, among other matters, he said, have failed to be resolved leaving the union angered by the university’s position.