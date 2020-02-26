We’Re All God’S Children, Minnis Tells Supporters

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said a Progressive Liberal Party official who made derogatory comments about dark-skinned people is “a disgrace.”

He was speaking during a Free National Movement rally last night at the park opposite Garvin Tynes School.

Earlier this month PLP national vice chair Patricia Deveaux introduced former Grand Bahama Minister Dr Michael Darville to the stage and said the PLP is comprised of “nice looking people” and not a “bunch of drakes all over the place, heating up the place.”

She later apologised.

Dr Minnis said yesterday: “I believe that every child has human dignity because we are all made in the image and likeness of the God who created us. No matter the color of someone’s skin or what type of hair they have, we are all God’s children. I don’t have as much hair as I used to and my hair is now grey with life experience. But, I don’t see nowhere in the Constitution where it says you have to have curly hair to be in public life or to make something of yourself. We should be judged by the content of our character and hard work, not the colour of our skin or the texture of our hair. When I entered politics and public life I did so to help regular people and the poor. I don’t have the prejudices that some in the PLP seem to have about our people.”

PLP officials have accused the Free National Movement of hypocrisy over the matter, noting there was no public outrage or reaction from the party when Bennet Minnis, a Water & Sewerage Corporation board director and prominent FNM supporter, used slurs to refer to the PLP. Bennet Minnis never apologised for his comments but instead doubled down on them in an interview. In a series of voice notes last year, he said the PLP is “one corrupt, stealing, no good, bastard, homosexual, African monkeys.”

During last night’s rally Dr Minnis also discussed his administration’s agenda. He said the sale of the Grand Lucayan will happen “next week Monday in Freeport,” adding the project will include “extensive renovations to the existing hotel and hotel property.”

“The re-design of the property will include: a boutique hotel, timeshare villas, a commercial village, adventure parks, water parks, a convention centre, event hosting facilities, retail spaces, dining and entertainment,” he said.