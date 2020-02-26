‘Bahamians First Policy Just A Play For Votes’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A GRAND Bahama union official believes the ‘Bahamian-first’ mantra is just a political card pulled out around election season by both major political parties. “I have a concern with ministers and politicians speaking these things when it comes close to election time,” Dave Barr, president of the Grand Bahama Workers Union said this week.

He stressed that the union is in full support of ‘Bahamianisation’, particularly at one industrial company in Freeport where there is a high number of foreign labour.

However, he said the union was told by both successive administrations that it could not happen.

In the House of Assembly on Monday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis voiced strong concern over the number of foreigners working in the Bahamas, both legally and illegally.

He stressed that it is time to take the country back and announced that a strike force would be established to aggressively pursue illegal migrants.

Dr Minnis also suggested that foreigners granted work permits would be replaced where it was found Bahamian understudies had not been trained to take over those roles, when there was a commitment to do so. Dr Minnis said immigration officials would also ensure non-Bahamians did not capitalise on jobs locals were equipped to do.

“Mr Speaker, I find it very difficult, and I still cannot understand [when] investors, bankers, etc bring individuals on our shores for a contract for three or four years with the commitment that they would train Bahamians to take over such jobs. And then six years, they are still here. Eight years they are still here. Nine years they are applying for residency, displacing Bahamians,” he said.

The GBPAWU president said the union has been calling for ‘Bahamianisation’ at the Grand Bahama Shipyard for many years now.

“The union has always been in support of Bahamianisation; everyone else is first in their country, why can’t we be first in ours?” he said.

“When it comes to Bahamianisation we have been fighting for that in every sector, including the GB Shipyard. We as a union are in favour of Bahamianisation and training of Bahamians to replace foreign workers.”

Mr Barr explained that Bahamians should be hired for jobs they are qualified to do.

He said: “However, I have had the opportunity to speak with both parties, the PLP and FNM, and I was told by each that the shipyard is the number one shipyard in the world because it is competitive in terms of labour.

“I was told that the cost for a Bahamian worker in the shipyard is much more than an expatriate, and in order for the shipyard to remain competitive in that market they have to bring in a certain amount of ‘less expensive’ labour.

“This does not mean we agree with it, but we were told this. At this point and in the near future, I do not see us being fully Bahamianised at the shipyard.

“There is nothing we can do as far as forcing the government’s hand to bring in Bahamian workers, but we are trying to get Bahamians in jobs (there) that we think are for them. But the reality is the government as far as I am told will never fully Bahamianise that industry in order for them to stay competitive in the market.

“My feeling is that I don’t agree with it. But in order to remain competitive, the shipyard has to employ a certain complement of expatriate workers,” Barr said.

During his address, Dr Minnis said the government would “aggressively ensure that succession planning is first and foremost.”

He said: “I find it difficult that my nationals cannot obtain the knowledge to take over the job. And since I know that my nationals can and do have the knowledge to take over the jobs, the fault must be with the trainer.

“And we are to aggressively ensure that succession planning is first and foremost, and in the [case] of individuals not properly being trained, that trainer has failed and must be replaced by a new trainer, so that they do not establish foundations within our country and take further jobs away from our citizens.”