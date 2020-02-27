Chef Jose And His Team Thanked For Making 3.2m Meals For Dorian Victims

THE Ministry of Tourism used the international stage of the recent Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival to say thank you to Chef José Andrés.

The legendary chef and his team were responsible for providing some 3.2 million meals to victims of Hurricane Dorian, which struck in September of 2019 and caused massive destruction and devastation to Abaco and Grand Bahama.

The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation presented the humanitarian with a portrait of himself by world renowned Bahamian artist Jamaal Rolle at the event, presented by Open Table and hosted by Chef Andrés.

“Our country is forever in your debt for your limitless love, kindness, thoughtfulness and support demonstrated in the massive outreach you organized to feed thousands affected by the storm,” the ministry’s Executive Director of Marketing Bridgette King, said while presenting the gift to Chef Andrés.

In the aftermath of the deadly storm, Chef Andres’ World Central Kitchen feeding centres on Abaco and Grand Bahama were providing three hot meals per day to storm victims.