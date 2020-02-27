Owner Of Pit Bulls That Attacked Woman Is Released

By LEANDRA ROLLE

THE owner of the dogs that attacked a woman in Pinewood Gardens last week has been released from custody, officials have said.

His release came days after the incident occurred. Still, police said an investigation into the matter are still ongoing.

According to reports, shortly after 3pm on Saturday, the woman was walking to her vehicle on Sequoia Street when she was attacked and bitten about the body by three pit bulls in the area.

Officials said an ambulance later transported her to the hospital, where she was listed in stable but serious condition. The Tribune understands that she has since been released from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the dogs who attacked her still remain in the custody of Animal Control.

The incident came four years after another woman was left in critical condition after she was mauled by two pit bulls she owned.

That attack occurred in early 2016 on Paradise Island. A man who was also injured during the attack was taken to the hospital but treated and released a day later.

At the time, then-Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Stephen Dean said the male victim was walking around 4pm when he passed the woman walking her two pit bulls.

One of the pit bulls lunged at the man and attacked him. When the dog’s owner tried to intervene, both animals turned on her, The Tribune was told.

ACP Dean, now retired from the RBPF, said bystanders attempted to get the dogs off the woman to no avail. When officers arrived on the scene, one of the dogs was still on top of her. ACP Dean said one of the dogs even lunged at the police officers and was shot and killed on the scene.

The other dog was put to sleep that day. The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated for injuries to his arms and legs. The woman suffered injuries to her face, neck, arms and legs.