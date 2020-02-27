Two Thieves Steal Man's Watch And Cash

TWO thieves stole a man’s watch and cash on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police were told that shortly before 6am, a man was standing near a vehicle on Taylor Street, Nassau Village, when he was approached by two men, one armed with a gun. He was robbed of a watch, cash and other personal effects, before the thieves escaped.

Police also recovered two illegal firearms from the streets of New Providence in separate incidents on Tuesday.

In the first incident, shortly before 7pm, Mobile Division officers acting on information searched the rear of an abandoned building at Apache Alley off Kemp Road, and discovered an air rifle along with 27 packages of marijuana.

In the second incident, shortly after 11pm, Central Detective Unit officers acting on information, conducted a search of a bushy area at Romer Street, Fox Hill, where they recovered a .380 pistol. No one was arrested in either incident.

Investigations are ongoing.