Bodies Of Two Women Found On Long Island: Police Investigating Deaths As Homicides

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

WHILE searching for a missing mother and daughter in Long Island, police on Friday made the gruesome discovery of the bodies of two women in the Salt Pond settlement and are investigating the deaths as homicides.

Police did not identify the bodies, but there was widespread fear that they were Melissa Hui, 34, and her mother, Jane Harding, 62, who live in Salt Pond and were reported missing on Wednesday.

A relative of the mother and daughter told The Tribune she was too shaken up by the discovery to speak about it.

Lynmore Wells, a Long Island resident, said a search party was looking for the women early Friday morning. Eventually police left the scene with the bodies on their way to the clinic, she said.

Long Island, which has a population of more than 3000, is unaccustomed to violence. “This is a shock to everybody,” said Ms Wells. “We are at a loss for words. They were very humble. The daughter was very pleasant and a hard worker. Her mother is a fine person. I don’t understand why they took her, what’s the motive? I don’t know.”

Ms Hui rarely missed work and when she failed to show up on Wednesday her colleagues at Long Island Petroleum started to worry. When officers searched her home, they realized her mother was also missing.

"We are all in disbelief and extremely upset," said gas station manager Sharmaine Knowles on Thursday.

Long Island MP Adrian Gibson thanked residents who searched for the mother and daughter and asked them to keep the family in their prayers. He said he has been informed that police have a person of interest in custody. Police officials did not confirm that to this newspaper up to press time.

“As we await official identification of the deceased, and notification of next of kin, I will not particularize a reference to anyone,” Mr Gibson said in a statement.

“I am deeply saddened and troubled by what has occurred. To have their lives abruptly taken for reasons we will never understand has truly shaken our community to the core.

“In such a time as this, I remind Long Islanders of the importance of family and the community values which have shaped our island. Indeed, we are a resilient people. I thank the concerned and selfless Long Islanders who conducted and assisted with the searches and who embodied the essence of Coretta Scott King's sentiments that the greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members."

“My hope is that this will further strengthen us as a community and that we will show our full love, support and solidarity with the bereaved family. I encourage you to keep the family in prayer.

“May their souls rest in peace.”