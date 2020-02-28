Justice Programme Site To Go Live Tomorrow

THE Citizen Security and Justice Programme is preparing to launch its website on Saturday.

The website, csjpbahamas.gov.bs, is an information site dedicated to keeping the public up-to-date with the project’s goals and progress.

The website will host information on all of the project’s developments in each of its four components, with sections dedicated to community development, the job corps, strengthening justice and corrections reform.

“We are so pleased to provide access to all the advancements we have achieved in our efforts to transform lives and communities,” said CSJP project manager Dr Dorcas Cox. “We have made huge leaps of progress with bringing quality, evidence-based programmes and products to the Bahamian public that we are confident can make strides in addressing social ills and norms.

“This website gives everyone the ability to review the programmes on a more in-depth level and it encourages interaction with a view to boost involvement.”

Created with the user experience as an objective, the site easily outlines the different areas of particular interest in the programme, including sections job hunters; parents; young people and community residents.

The website will make it easier for persons to know when enrollment for training begins in the CSJP Job Corps to various subjects in the CSJP crime and violence-prevention curriculum.

The launch comes as the CSJP readies to graduate hundreds of community leaders from the first 2020 crime and violence prevention session. It follows 437 community leaders who underwent training and graduated in the fourth quarter 2019 with certifications in the curriculum.

The website will be updated weekly with posts of new information of interest to the public.

The Citizen Security and Justice Programme is one of the country’s leading social programmes that aims to reduce crime and violence with a multi-faceted approach targeting youth and community development, employment and employ-ability, strengthening the justice system and prison reform. The CSJP is funded by a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank to the government and is executed under the Ministry of National Security.