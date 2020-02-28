'Why Buy Gb Airport Rather Than Build A New One?'

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

DEMOCRATIC National Alliance Deputy Leader Buscheme Armbrister voiced concerns about the government's consideration over purchasing the Grand Bahama International Airport from the current owners and suggested a new airport be built instead.

In November, Aviation Minister Dionisio D'Aguilar said Hutchinson Port Holdings seemed "reluctant" to rebuild the airport and buying GBIA was the "easiest" thing for the government to do. Yet, Mr Armbrister said he understood Hutchinson's unwillingness to invest more money in the airport.

"I mean every time a hurricane comes the airport definitely is destroyed," Mr Armbrister said at a DNA press conference yesterday. "The government as I know is in talks with Hutchinson for the purchase of the airport. I don't know if that's a good idea. Still, still thinking about it.

"I wouldn't say 100 percent now.... I'm still researching. If the government's going to spend (huge sums of money) it may make more sense to build another airport if possible. The best place I see (so) far will be at East End, I see a strip already there so then they'll just have to extend in putting the necessary infrastructure, that's a possibility.

"The runway is in good shape. The taxiway, however, (is) not up to speed. The navigation equipment….which we use to navigate to and from the airport is non-existent really. So there's a lot of work that has to be done not just the infrastructure but also with the navigational stuff as well."

In January, Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson told a local daily that talks were still ongoing with Hutchison over a possible purchase of the airport.

Mr Armbrister also attacked the Minnis administration for its handling of Grand Bahama in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

"This administration's poor planning and focus since the monster storm known as Dorian has made a bad situation much, much worse," Mr Armbrister said.

He was particularly harsh on the government's purchase and planned sale of the Grand Lucayan resort. The hotel closed in October 2016 after sustaining damage after Hurricane Matthew and almost 1,000 people lost their jobs. In an effort to save Grand Bahama's economy, the government purchased the Grand Lucayan back in August 2018.

"Earlier this month, the prime minister announced the sale of the property, however, details of the sale have been shrouded in secrecy," the DNA deputy said. "For a government to campaign on transparency this is a very serious issue. As citizens and taxpayers we are owed an explanation and an opportunity to publicly vet any and all potential investors interested in doing business within our borders."

Royal Caribbean International and the ITM Group signed a letter of intent for the purchase of the resort and redevelopment of the Freeport Harbour on March 27 last year. A heads of agreement with the new buyer is expected to be signed on Monday.

