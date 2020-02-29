Woman In Hospital After Being Shot Outside Nightclub

A woman is in hospital after being shot outside a nightclub early on Saturday morning.

According to reports, shortly after 1am, the woman was standing outside the club on Market Street and Palm Tree Avenue when she was approached by a man who shot her multiple times before running away.

She was taken to hospital and is listed in critical condition. No one else was injured in the incident.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.