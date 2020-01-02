EDITOR, The Tribune.

Clearly 2019 will be remembered for that mega Gurricane Dorian and the devastation.

We, the Bahamian public, showed a side of our demeanour that was being challenged, the charitable donations were impressive — the roll–up–the–sleeve persons were admirable – let’s hope this continues through 2020. More love thy neighbour will stop crime.

Oh, those single use plastic bags.. I know the environmentalists will scream but really this is a political knee-jerk exercise... is there any definitive stat which inclines how many supermarket plastic bags end up in the seas around our islands? I doubt it is very high.

Look, plastic bags 30 years ago should have been banned, but who sells the liquid which makes the bags? The arch polluter of the globe the global Oil Companies and Government are still willing to do business with them.

Was it Minister Ferreira who mentioned recently that evidence has been found that our fresh fish come with an unfriendly component — fine fibre plastic — surely the Ministry of Fisheries and Health should have a serious health warning to the consuming public.

The supermarkets in the transition should have been required to provide free the cloth bags as they will be saving the costs of purchasing the plastic banned bags. No we have to buy them. Will we see some price reduction in the supermarkets? Hell no.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

December 30, 2019.