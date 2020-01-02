EDITOR, The Tribune.
Clearly 2019 will be remembered for that mega Gurricane Dorian and the devastation.
We, the Bahamian public, showed a side of our demeanour that was being challenged, the charitable donations were impressive — the roll–up–the–sleeve persons were admirable – let’s hope this continues through 2020. More love thy neighbour will stop crime.
Oh, those single use plastic bags.. I know the environmentalists will scream but really this is a political knee-jerk exercise... is there any definitive stat which inclines how many supermarket plastic bags end up in the seas around our islands? I doubt it is very high.
Look, plastic bags 30 years ago should have been banned, but who sells the liquid which makes the bags? The arch polluter of the globe the global Oil Companies and Government are still willing to do business with them.
Was it Minister Ferreira who mentioned recently that evidence has been found that our fresh fish come with an unfriendly component — fine fibre plastic — surely the Ministry of Fisheries and Health should have a serious health warning to the consuming public.
The supermarkets in the transition should have been required to provide free the cloth bags as they will be saving the costs of purchasing the plastic banned bags. No we have to buy them. Will we see some price reduction in the supermarkets? Hell no.
W THOMPSON
Nassau,
December 30, 2019.
Comments
birdiestrachan 17 hours, 22 minutes ago
On New Years day Solomon sold their bags . there were no bags for 25 cents
This is another tax for the poor and a win for the all ready rich Merchants
The poor folks are not putting bags in the ocean. they do not go that way often.
The USA fifty miles off the Bahamas has all the plastic bags any one wants.
But they give the Bahamian people dope and oil refineries. see the one goat and two birds man.
themessenger 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
"Oh, those single use plastic bags.. I know the environmentalists will scream but really this is a political knee-jerk exercise... is there any definitive stat which inclines how many supermarket plastic bags end up in the seas around our islands? I doubt it is very high."
If you believe this you obviously don't drive around Nassau very often and also many of the Family Islands where the road verges are literally choked with plastic bags and styrofoam containers.
Likewise, you obviously don't do much boating or diving or you wouldn't make such a patently ignorant statement. One of the more common nuisances boaters have encountered for years is picking up plastic bags on our lower units causing an overheat alarm on our engines, not to mention the mortality rate of sea turtles mistakenly eating or becoming entangled in them. Take acloser look the next time you'e on the road or at the beach if you ever go there.
Dawes 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
I think the letter writer must have been in hiding for the last year. Pretty much everywhere has been giving out free reusable bags all year. But hey if the letter writer is happy with eating all those foods with plastic in it and then not worrying about the effect then sure keep using plastic bags. If he wants he can go and buy then by the thousands to ensure he has a life time supply.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID