Minnis' Targets For 'Seven More Years'

By Leandra Rolle
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to stop income inequality and to create more job opportunities for Bahamians in the country.
This, according to Dr Minnis, is a part of the government’s New Year resolution for 2020.
“…I have seven more years (left in office)… What I’m concentrating now is to close the gap of inequality to allow more of the poor and the indigent to share in the wealth,” he told reporters during yesterday’s junkanoo parade.
Dr Minnis made these statements when asked about his campaign reform plans, given the fact he only has two years left in office.
However, while noting his plans to focus on the poor, the Killarney MP suggested to reporters that he would be re-elected by the Bahamian people for another term.
“(I want) to close the gap in income inequality and to create more job opportunities for the poor and indigent and to uplift the inner city,” he said.
These areas of focus, the prime minister said, were part of his administration’s New Year resolutions. However, Dr Minnis is not the only member in Free National Movement who has set ambitious goals for this year.
Also outlining the government’s goals this year was Deputy Prime Minister Mr Peter Turnquest.
Speaking to reporters yesterday, Mr Turnquest noted one of the government’s goals for the year include helping those displaced by Hurricane Dorian return to a life of normalcy.
“We’ve gone through a tremendous traumatic event that has long term consequences to the country and its going to be a long road to recovery,” he said.
“… And the first order is going to put back those institutions that will facilitate residents coming back and being able to access the services that they need.
“(Those include) the police, the healthcare, the financial institutions and the government services to make sure all those things that provide for an orderly society are in place. Then we will assist residents as best we can to get back into their homes.”
Meanwhile, Education Minister Mr Jefferey Lloyd added: “This year, ( we want) greater efficiency, greater response. We got to be more responsive for the Bahamian people. We’ve got to cut down on the timelines.
“We’ve got to get people results to them, whatever that is, whether you have to be paid or make a request of the ministry that (you) want (your) grades or diploma or transcripts or so on. So instead of having to wait two weeks, we want to cut it down to one week.”
He continued: “Instead of having to wait one week, we want to cut it down to two and three days because the Bahamian people deserve it and…. So that’s why in this year we’re going to be having in the ministry a 100 day challenge and every department is going to establish those goals and in that 100 day, we are going to exceed those goals.”
Speaking on his ministry’s resolutions for 2020, Social Service Minister Frankie Campbell said he hopes to finalise several important matters.
“There are some welfare and working conditions within the ministry that I want to address…. We are (also) looking to introduce legislation. We are in the final stages of the older persons protection bill as a matter of fact, we’ve sent it back to the attorney general’s office, hoping that they will put the final touches on it.
“We’ve also presented to the attorney general office the amendments for the persons with the disabilities act because we thought in order to bring the right regulations, we needed to make some amendments....I’m optimistic that we’re going to have a good year.”
Comments
proudloudandfnm 1 day, 3 hours ago
In Grand Bahama you only have two more years....
Just saying....
Islandboy242242 1 day, 2 hours ago
Quite brazen sir. On a real note, the PLP is blamed for last minute surprises before election, but it sure seems like PM Minnis won't be instituting the PM term limits until he feels like he's had his fair share. In reality they will probably set the max to 2 or 3 terms and he's only at 2 thirds or so into his 1st term but if you said you would do something, and ran on it, then do it.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 day, 1 hour ago
The country will not be able to withstand even a few more years of Tweedle-Dumb Minnis's Robin Hood socialist mentality which defines governing as taking from Peter to give to Paul. He's the most incompetent PM we've ever had and is absolutely clueless as to how to go about creating a business environment conducive to the creation of new wealth and private sector jobs. His socialist, actually borderline communist, mentality has caused our local private sector economy to contract significantly while he and his cronies cavort with foreign interests for their handsome supper. Heaven help us all if he's still PM when the U.S. goes into it next major recessionary period.
proudloudandfnm 21 hours, 7 minutes ago
He's bad, no doubt. But Perry still holds the title of most incompetent. He is no danger of losing that title...
BahamasForBahamians 1 day, 1 hour ago
Lmao..
He's grown out of touch with the electorate even faster than Christie and those.
yeahyasee 1 day, 1 hour ago
LMAO
birdiestrachan 23 hours, 24 minutes ago
PM Minnis is responsible for so many burdens on the poor people .some one most have told him if he says he will help the poor it would cause him to win
doc when you increased VAT 60% it hurt the poor. The extra $30.00 for power hurts the .poor it seems as if when the FNM Cabinet "Uncle Tom;s" cabinet meet. you all sat around and decided what you all could do to hurt the poor people.
Even the imported cars you all did not want poor people to own cars, Johnson says the people have good clothes Should they wear rags??perhaps doc has run out of taxes.
doc does not care about poor people. the poor are worse off under doc than ever before
joeblow 23 hours, 3 minutes ago
He knows full well that the only reason he may stand a chance of re-election is that Brave Davis is too bull headed to remove himself from the leadership of the PLP. If the PLP could get rid of those ole heads Minnis would not stand a snowballs chance in hell!
TalRussell 21 hours, 26 minutes ago
I really wanted give colony's First Viscount the benefit of some truth when just few months ago around the pre Hurricane Dorian period when asked by a reporter if he would be seeking a second governing mandate - the First Viscount snapped back with how his 150% focus would be on today's issues facing the colony of out islands, and not about the 2020 general election - that he'd rather be a one-term First Vicsount than waste his energy talking some reporter about 2020 and beyond. You can't make this First Viscount up, you just, can't. - him in Imperialist flesh, for real.
AlexAlexander 18 hours, 47 minutes ago
7 more years I cringe at the thought of 7 more months with this government in charge.. Minnis needs to go along with 99% of his cabinet... Minnis did nothing for the Bahamian people concerning construction jobs at Hilton.. Dion foukkes said the contract or hoa that Christie dem left in place was open to interpretation.. He let louby Jorge's and Fred Smith run circles around his administration and this country concerning illegal immigration and the shanty towns... The plp has brave.. Double cringe.... Let's call elections or force an early election so we can reset and get rid of all of them...
TheMadHatter 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Exactly correct. Perhaps what he means by helping the poor people, is helping the Haitians? If you can't beat em, join em - and Bahamians obviously have already lost their country 100% to the Haitian invasion. We should start flying white flags (of surrender) out of our cars to match the Haitian flags they fly out of their cars right in the face of our police who will not enforce the Flag Law. Wonder why they won't enforce that? Police follow orders. Wonder whose order they following on this one?
TalRussell 17 hours, 40 minutes ago
Comrade Abacoians are so Christian patient!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fC1D7...">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fC1D7...
BONEFISH 15 hours, 36 minutes ago
So the prime minister is now a prophet or seer.He could be right.As poor as he is performing, the PLP party is not seen as a viable alternative to this government.
sheeprunner12 15 hours, 18 minutes ago
Next election MUST be held before summer 2022 ........... Minnis must answer for his so-called "ambitious goals" at that time ......... However, we all cringe at the thought of Davis & Co. taking the reins. Minnis & Co. is the lesser of two evils ........ but we need a viable Opposition.
joeblow 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
... or the internal machinery of the FNM has to drive MInnis out. I prefer that choice in the short term!
TheMadHatter 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
"...“… And the first order is going to put back those institutions that will facilitate residents coming back and being able to access the services that they need..."
Meanwhile, we will not ask the U.S. government to offer temporary protected status to those Bahamians trapped in Florida - and instead let their relatives here send the money for food so that foreign reserves can leave the country, since they have no temp work visas. When they come back they will also be fat and lazy from sitting up all day doing nothing - and will be of little use in the rebuilding effort. While that sounds absolutely crazy and insane, it is those very two adjectives that caused us to select it as our choice plan going forward. Nobody loves crazy and insane more than us.
TheMadHatter 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
"...Speaking on his ministry’s resolutions for 2020, Social Service Minister Frankie Campbell said he hopes to finalize several important matters...."
For example, goat nutrition is a big thing. We cannot allow farmers to be feeding goats just any old thing they like. If goats were fed well, that goat who died in east Grand Bahama might very well be alive today. He did not have the stamina to withstand the storm, or the strength to climb all the way up to high ground (which of course requires a quick swim to Cat Island). I propose a 250 million dollar government subsidy to assist farmers and residents to import HIGH QUALITY goat food from Australia to feed their goats. In addition, there will be a fine and possible jail time for any of them found feeding that food to their cows, or even to their own children to improve the nutrition in their diets. It is for goats, and goats alone.
