Ondaatje Book A Bargain

EDITOR, The Tribune.

The 400-page hardcover book, Profiles in Literature, by Christopher Ondaatje, on sale at The Tribune for only $20 per copy, is the buy of the Century!

Of course, being a 6th-generation Bahamian, I went straight to the chapter about the famous murder in Nassau. I was well rewarded!

RONALD LIGHTBOURN

Nassau,

December 31, 2019.