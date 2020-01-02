Ondaatje Book A Bargain

EDITOR, The Tribune.
The 400-page hardcover book, Profiles in Literature, by Christopher Ondaatje, on sale at The Tribune for only $20 per copy, is the buy of the Century!
Of course, being a 6th-generation Bahamian, I went straight to the chapter about the famous murder in Nassau. I was well rewarded!
RONALD LIGHTBOURN
Nassau,
December 31, 2019.
birdiestrachan 17 hours, 32 minutes ago
Is it the Harry Oakes Murder??
themessenger 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
Why not just buy the book and read it Birdie, or are you also one of our D grade illiterates?
