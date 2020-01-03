Lucayan National Park Could Reopen In Next 10 Days

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Lucayan National Park in East Grand Bahama could reopen in the next 10 days, according to a BNT official who reported that repair work has now started at the park which closed because of hurricane damage in early September.

Eric Carey, BNT executive director, said it will take about $250,000 to fully restore the LNP and the Rand Nature Centre in Freeport – the two most popular nature parks here on the island.

Although the Rand Nature Centre has undergone some repairs since the hurricane and is now open to the public for tours, the furniture, appliances, and contents were destroyed by flooding during the storm.

On Friday, The Tribune received an update on the status of both parks which were severely damaged by Hurricane Dorian which caused severe flooding on the island.

The 40-acre Lucayan National Park (LNP) consists of the longest underwater cave system in the world, elevated broad walks through vast mangrove wetlands on the southern shore, and Gold Rock Beach – which was ranked among the top 10 beaches in the Caribbean.

According to Mr Carey, the LNP sustained infrastructural damage to the pavilion on the north side where the guest reception centre was located. The broad walks and signage were also damaged. “Lucayan National Park is a highly visited park in the Bahamas and visitors go there to see the caves and experience Gold Rock Beach,” he said.

Mr Carey noted that the infrastructure of the caves and caverns are fine, but cleanup and debris removal are needed from the pavilion.

“We also need power (out there) because we have compost toilets, and we are going to look at solar or generators,” he said.

He indicated that getting the broad walk access restored to Gold Rock Beach is important as it is the main attraction for visitors.

“We are repairing the mangrove broad walk loop. It has been uprooted in sections and we are making repairs and we expect to have it repaired in the next 10 days,” Mr Carey said.

However, there is a major issue at the Bridge broad walk which is now cut off from the Beach.

According to Mr Carey, a large area of forest that provided a transition zone between the broad walk and sand dunes has been washed away. “Where there was once a forest, there is now a lagoon that has cut off access to the beach,” he said.

Ellsworth Weir, BNT park manager for Grand Bahama, reported that the water level there is about 10ft at high tide. “At the bridge end of the broad walk we lost the sand dune and access to the beach is now limited,” he explained.

“Our focus is now on LNP and the broad walks up there, he said. We are doing work now putting the informational displays back up and we are about to start on the broad walk,” he said.

Following preliminary assessments, BNT plans to extend or reroute the bridge to provide access to the beach east or west of the bridge, which is critical for tourists who visit the park.

Mr Carey stated that LNP is a vital ecosystem to the environment in Grand Bahama, but is also an important part of the island’s tourism product.

“We appealed to the government for funding, and have launched a video on our Facebook page,” he said.

A Hurricane Dorian Restoration page has been established to attract monetary donations to help with the recovery and restoration of the parks.

In Freeport, Mr Weir said the Rand Centre is open and is now accommodating tours again.

“At the Nature Centre we had flooding, but we have since changed all the sheetrock and electrical outlets and painted it because we wanted to get it ready and open in time for Festival Noel, which was held on December 6,” he said.

“Since then, we’ve been having Bahamas Adventure come for tours with sometimes 60 to 70 people who walk the nature trails, view the animals, and learn about native flora and fauna,” he said.

Mr Weir said that furniture is needed to display items for exhibits. The gift shop and art gallery are open, he said.

Lucayan National Park receives some 30,000 guests annually. The Rand Nature Centre is home base for the BNT’s operations in Grand Bahama, and it houses natural history exhibits and consists of 100 acres of pine forest.