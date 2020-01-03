Police Beating Videos Spark Debate

By FARRAH JOHNSON
fjohnson@tribunemedia.net
A SERIES of videos showing members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force beating civilians at the 2020 New Year’s Junkanoo parade has sparked a heated public debate.
In one 15-second video, officers in navy blue uniforms can be seen clubbing a group of young men with nightsticks as they lean against a wall with their hands raised above their heads.
In another video, officers are captured swinging their batons into a small crowd gathered in front of the Bank of The Bahamas’ Shirley Street branch.
In the short clip, a man is pulled over a barricade and escorted away from the crowd by two policemen as he holds his bleeding head.
Since making their rounds on social media, the videos have produced mixed reactions with some members of the public accusing officers of police brutality and others seeing the beatings as much needed discipline.
One Bahamian mother, Sherry Knowles, told The Tribune the police officers should not be condemned for doing their job.
“We don’t know what the boys them do,” she said. “It’s always two sides to a story and the police just licked them and let them go. They didn’t lick them in their heads, the police just licked them across the waist so I think that’s discipline.”
Mrs Knowles said she believed the officers were just trying to establish law and order at the parade. She also said the video gave her the impression that the young men did something to prompt the punishment.
“We don’t know what the boys do and they whipped them and let them go instead of carrying them to the station,” she said. “They might’ve just did something petty, but the officers showed them if you do wrong you get whipped. That’s Junkanoo people have children and their family out there.”
Mrs Knowles insisted that if her child was in a similar position, the first thing she would do is find out what they did to warrant that type of punishment.
“You don’t know what those boys do that’s why they get a whipping. I’m not saying one person is right and the other is wrong, all I’m saying is that there are two sides to a story.”
Another concerned citizen who requested anonymity said he felt “conflicted” after seeing the videos.
“I see the side of police brutality which is plaguing our country just like it is plaguing our neighbours to the north,” he told this newspaper. “And I believe that there should have been steps taken before the public lashing of those young men.”
He insisted that while he does not know what prompted the beatings, he believed the amount of force used by the officers in the videos was uncalled for.
“I’m pretty sure when trying to sort out a situation you don’t go from zero to one thousand in two seconds,” he said. “You do your proper police work and you try and stop a threat as calmly as possible.”
“It can also be a systemic issue where officers aren’t trained properly to administer different levels of force when they are policing…So this may have illuminated a bigger picture as it relates to police training of force administration.”
“You don’t just whip out your cane or baton and just start wapping people. And where you strike them on the body is very crucial too. The video was very graphic in terms of where that baton struck those young men. Some were on the lower back, some were on their legs, some were on the hip and that’s not justifiable. When you are policing you have to have justifiable reasons for force.”
Michelin Murray said she also believed the blows administered by officers in the video were too harsh.
“I just feel like it was a brutality beating the people children like that, but in my opinion some of these Bahamian boys need beating because they look like they are trying to get themselves into too much trouble.”
Still, Mrs Murray did admit that she is waiting for police to reveal the “real motives” behind the public beating before coming to a conclusion.
“The videos only showed the beatings and not what happened beforehand to cause the waps. That’s what we need to see to determine if that beating was well deserving,” she explained.
She added that it is important to hear the full story, because she has heard of occasions where officers have used too much force when dealing with civilians.
“Some of those police officers do have anger issues and any little thing these boys do they take their frustration out on them,” she admitted. “But I still feel like some of these boys are well deserving of getting beating because of the foolishness they getting their self mix up in.”
On Thursday, Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson said an official investigation has been launched into the incident.
While he confirmed that the videos are being reviewed by the RBPF’s Complaints and Corruption Unit, he said he could not make any more comments on the issue.
Investigations are continuing.
Comments
TalRussell 14 hours, 7 minutes ago
The colony's comrade PopulacesOrdinary's, just might be eager asks strong question of the Royal Constabulary's on-duty case assignment officer? What be's the exact case number assigned yet another of the Royal Constabulary's internal continuing investigations? You can't make this up, you just, can't.
geostorm 7 hours, 41 minutes ago
When those boys go out and creative harvoc on society and members of the public are affected, I hope the Bahamian public feel the same way about police brutality.
These young men are destroying our society with crime. I say "cut their skin" until they learn some sense!
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
We should always feel the same way about police brutality. At the same time, we always want police to apprehend persons breaking the law and hold them until some judge who isn't caught up in their emotions and looking to beat the living daylights out of anyone in their reach, decides their punishmemt
RealTalk 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
The year 2020 and the police is still beating black people like its slavery! You can't make this stuff up. If someone is refusing to be arrested, there are many other alternatives to subdue them especially when you have 5 police officers and 1 suspect. But to repeatedly hit him with a baton and punch him is not the way to go!
P.M. Minnis says he wants to fight corruption. Well, I am urging P.M. Minnis to personally step and look at this situation. Some police has picked up the dirty ways and is not here to protect and serve. They are here to extort and bully!
You have no right to physically beat someone's child if they aren't a physical threat to you. When a CRIME IS COMMITTED, you are suppose to DETAIN, ARREST, and CHARGE THE INDIVIDUAL. NOT BEAT, BLOODY, DETAIN, ARREST and CHARGE!
bahamianson 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
When black police officers beat black men, it is police brutality. When white police officers beat black men , it is racism. Is there a common impetus, or are white police officers just racist?
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
"Bahamian mother, Sherry Knowles, told The Tribune the police officers should not be condemned for doing their job. "We don’t know what the boys them do"
That's just it, there's nothing they could have done to warrant the beating. Literally nothing. Murder, rape, nothing. Thats why family members dont conduct trials. Punishment is supposed to be given in absence of heightened emotions, that's in households and in public. It prevents abuse. Police apprehend and the courts decide punishment. If that boy who apparently simply didn't move fast enough and got hit in the head for his troubles had died from some brain trauma, what would Mrs Knowles be saying? Maybe he deserved to die because he.....? I am almost positive that no policeman is trained to beat people in the head or back with a Billy club.
The commissioner and the Minister need to condemn this in no uncertain terms and not this we're still studying the video or just punishing the ones who got caught. Marvin Pratt is still missing and most likely dead. Last seen being taken into police custody.
Chucky 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
Police will cry when they start getting beat down. Sooner or later the police will be caught and get a beat down like they never gonna forget.
Karma is real!
Clamshell 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
Here’s the obvious problem: If the police arrest a person for allegedly illegal behavior, they have to go through all the work of taking the person to jail, writing reports, showing up for court hearings, testifying, etc., etc.
Rather than go to all that trouble, they’ve decided it’s easier just to beat people with truncheons and not bother with all the messy, time-consuming work required by a civil society to enforce its laws in a just manner.
So, if folks think this is acceptable, why bother with courts and lawyers and judges and all that folderol? Why even pretend there is a stable, codified, consistent system of justice?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID