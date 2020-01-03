Police Beating Videos Spark Debate

Video Police beating 2

Video Police beating 1

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A SERIES of videos showing members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force beating civilians at the 2020 New Year’s Junkanoo parade has sparked a heated public debate.

In one 15-second video, officers in navy blue uniforms can be seen clubbing a group of young men with nightsticks as they lean against a wall with their hands raised above their heads.

In another video, officers are captured swinging their batons into a small crowd gathered in front of the Bank of The Bahamas’ Shirley Street branch.

In the short clip, a man is pulled over a barricade and escorted away from the crowd by two policemen as he holds his bleeding head.

Since making their rounds on social media, the videos have produced mixed reactions with some members of the public accusing officers of police brutality and others seeing the beatings as much needed discipline.

One Bahamian mother, Sherry Knowles, told The Tribune the police officers should not be condemned for doing their job.

“We don’t know what the boys them do,” she said. “It’s always two sides to a story and the police just licked them and let them go. They didn’t lick them in their heads, the police just licked them across the waist so I think that’s discipline.”

Mrs Knowles said she believed the officers were just trying to establish law and order at the parade. She also said the video gave her the impression that the young men did something to prompt the punishment.

“We don’t know what the boys do and they whipped them and let them go instead of carrying them to the station,” she said. “They might’ve just did something petty, but the officers showed them if you do wrong you get whipped. That’s Junkanoo people have children and their family out there.”

Mrs Knowles insisted that if her child was in a similar position, the first thing she would do is find out what they did to warrant that type of punishment.

“You don’t know what those boys do that’s why they get a whipping. I’m not saying one person is right and the other is wrong, all I’m saying is that there are two sides to a story.”

Another concerned citizen who requested anonymity said he felt “conflicted” after seeing the videos.

“I see the side of police brutality which is plaguing our country just like it is plaguing our neighbours to the north,” he told this newspaper. “And I believe that there should have been steps taken before the public lashing of those young men.”

He insisted that while he does not know what prompted the beatings, he believed the amount of force used by the officers in the videos was uncalled for.

“I’m pretty sure when trying to sort out a situation you don’t go from zero to one thousand in two seconds,” he said. “You do your proper police work and you try and stop a threat as calmly as possible.”

“It can also be a systemic issue where officers aren’t trained properly to administer different levels of force when they are policing…So this may have illuminated a bigger picture as it relates to police training of force administration.”

“You don’t just whip out your cane or baton and just start wapping people. And where you strike them on the body is very crucial too. The video was very graphic in terms of where that baton struck those young men. Some were on the lower back, some were on their legs, some were on the hip and that’s not justifiable. When you are policing you have to have justifiable reasons for force.”

Michelin Murray said she also believed the blows administered by officers in the video were too harsh.

“I just feel like it was a brutality beating the people children like that, but in my opinion some of these Bahamian boys need beating because they look like they are trying to get themselves into too much trouble.”

Still, Mrs Murray did admit that she is waiting for police to reveal the “real motives” behind the public beating before coming to a conclusion.

“The videos only showed the beatings and not what happened beforehand to cause the waps. That’s what we need to see to determine if that beating was well deserving,” she explained.

She added that it is important to hear the full story, because she has heard of occasions where officers have used too much force when dealing with civilians.

“Some of those police officers do have anger issues and any little thing these boys do they take their frustration out on them,” she admitted. “But I still feel like some of these boys are well deserving of getting beating because of the foolishness they getting their self mix up in.”

On Thursday, Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson said an official investigation has been launched into the incident.

While he confirmed that the videos are being reviewed by the RBPF’s Complaints and Corruption Unit, he said he could not make any more comments on the issue.

Investigations are continuing.