Victim Died Just 11 Days After His Baby Born

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

MARCO Meadows will never get the chance to see his 11-day-old baby grow up.

The father-of-four and former police constable was gunned down on New Year’s night at around 10pm as he walked along Third Street, Coconut Grove, near Palm Tree Avenue.

Police said the occupants of a black Kia Rio Jeep then discharged gunshots at him, hitting him about the body before speeding away. Paramedics were called to the scene, however the injured man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.

However, his family, confirming who was, said the situation has left them reeling and struggling to come to terms with the 36-year-old’s death which came just two days after his birthday.

His girlfriend of ten years, Natasha Leslie, was inconsolable when she first received the news of his death.

“Listen, this can’t be true,” she said while sobbing, “No, tell me no, please.”

The father of three other children aged ten, six and three spent some of his final moments holding his infant child, Ms Leslie recalled.

“He come and he hold the baby and he tell me say the baby want milk. Oh God.”

“(He was a) nice sweet person,” she added. “(He was) funny and he got along with everybody. Oh my God, can’t ask for a better one, you can’t.”

When asked how she was going to inform the kids of their father’s passing, Ms Leslie broke down in tears.

Speaking on her behalf, the victim’s uncle Gary Lord-Rolle told reporters the family was “very emotional right now”, having dealt with similar circumstance not long ago.

“It’s hard on her. She just had a young couple days old baby,” he said. “This is very, very difficult. 2020 start off rough for this family.”

“Just Fifth Street down the street the other grandnephew was shot and killed on the scene and it’s very difficult for the family at this time,” he continued.

“You can never prepare for death, it’s something that you cannot prepare for. We just came out of church a few hours ago bringing in the New Years and it is very difficult.”

Speaking about his relationship with the victim, Mr Lord-Rolle said he knew Mr Meadows as a “very quiet young man”, who worked on the police force before entering the private field.

“He served in the force some 14,15 years. He use to work in the canine section. He was a police constable,” he said.

“I think his mother was the last person (he spoke to) because she had just left to go get them some cleaning equipment.”

Asked whether Mr Meadows’ children were aware of his passing, he added: “They are not aware. I think they’re all by their grandmother because he had taken them there while she was to work earlier today.”

Mr Meadows’ death marks the first homicide of 2020.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact police at the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, crime stopper at 328-TIPS or the nearest police station.