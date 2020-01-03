Welcome To The First New Babies Of 2020

By SYANN THOMPSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

sthompson@tribunemedia.net

NATHANIEL Gilbert was the first baby boy to be born in 2020.

The seven pounds-one-ounce bundle of joy arrived at 9.45am on New Year’s Day.

Candice Butcher, Nathaniel’s mother already nicknamed him ‘Vision’. She said that like any mother she wants the best for her baby

“I just want him to be successful and healthy. It was an experience, but I thank God that everything went well,” she said.

Alexandria Nesbitt, the first baby girl in 2020, weighed five pounds three ounces arrived at 2.39pm.

Her mother, Takara Nesbitt, said she was happy for a safe delivery.

“I would love to have a good life with her. I would also love to thank each and every one of PMH staff members for all their help,” said Ms Nesbitt.

The Princess Margaret Hospital, the Cookie Collection organisation and Kiwanis Club of New Providence congratulated the mothers and donated bountiful baskets of essential items for the new babies and their mothers.

It has been eight years since Sheron Johnson, president of the Cookie Collection has been presenting mothers and their newborn babies at the PMH with loaded gift baskets.

She said mothers always need to know that there is someone who cares.

“I always believe we ought to be supporting women in need. Also, we need to keep reminding women out there that there’s someone out there, a mother like myself to be loving and giving for the community,” Ms Johnson said.

“We have a lot of donors that give to us, the major one is D’Albenas Agency that gives all the diapers, the baby wipe and different Huggies’ items. There is Sandy’s who gives clothing and Commonwealth Fabrics who gives fabrics to make quilts. And also, Multi-Discount and Home Quality Centre that has been giving generously every year.”

All mothers at PMH giving birth on New Year’s Day received gifts of essential items.