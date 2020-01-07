Hanna Martin: Dames Too Slow To React To Videos

By FARRAH JOHNSON
fjohnson@tribunemedia.net
ENGLERSTON MP Glenys Hanna Martin criticised the amount of time it took for National Security Minister Marvin Dames to respond to the viral police beating videos.
In a statement yesterday, Mrs Hanna Martin called the “lapse in response” unacceptable.
“It has taken the minister of national security just about a week to comment, and it seems only through media prompting, on the shocking images which have gone viral of violent encounters between members of the RBPF and private citizens at the recent New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade,” a statement from the MP read.
“This lapse in response is telling and certainly not acceptable in light of the serious questions being raised nationally and the widespread controversy which has erupted as to the propriety and legality of police actions.”
Mrs Hanna Martin said Mr Dames should be mindful of the fact that the Bahamian people hold him accountable and expect him to be “aggressive and transparent” while ensuring that the public’s “civil liberties” are not violated by officers.
“Despite the proclamations by the minister as to what will and will not be tolerated the Bahamian people will be watching and waiting for the outcome of the investigation announced by the commissioner of police,” the statement noted.
“We will also expect to hear articulation of a clear policy on the strategies and tactics that were deployed as shown in those videos.”
Last week, a series of videos showing members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force beating civilians with night sticks at the 2020 New Year’s Junkanoo Parade went viral on social media.
On Sunday, Mr Dames cautioned police officers to never mistreat or abuse civilians, as officers who “violate their oath of office” will “continue to be relentlessly pursued” by the powers that be. The Mount Moriah MP, speaking during the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s annual church service, said the government will not “condone” any law enforcement officer “acting outside his or her authority”.
He further charged that the country’s law enforcement agencies have “no room” for rogue officers who not only “betray the public trust”, but put their lives and the lives of their colleagues in “grave risk”.
Comments
hrysippus 18 hours, 23 minutes ago
Did Ms. Hanna Martin actually accomplish anything at all during her tenure as a minister? I seem to remember a lot of stuff about "swift justice" which turned out to be just slow more of the same incredibly slow justice.
tell_it_like_it_is 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
Yes Hanna-Martin may not be one to talk, but don't miss the point.
Police brutality has been unchecked for too long in this country. Dames isn't doing squat about it! This needs to be addressed YESTERDAY!
birdiestrachan 17 hours, 42 minutes ago
She accomplished much. If I am not mistaken there were 11 police killing last year.
ThisIsOurs 17 hours, 2 minutes ago
but he hasnt addressed it. He spoke in generalities he didn't say "those" officers would be sanctioned or what "those" officers did was wrong. He didn't say that episode was abominable and should never be repeated. He said somewhere in the world police officers shouldn't abuse some people
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
From a woman who has zero accomplishments, couldn't even get lights installed on a runway in under three years..... She really needs to retire, we don't need anymore of that crew ever taking office again.... Bunch of useless crooks...
Police have been beating suspects since the dawn of time but somehow all of a sudden it's Dame's fault????
LOL....
moncurcool 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Is it Dames responsibility to address it or is it police commissioner's responsibility? This is how we give government ministers too much power and the people who are suppose to do their jobs get off Scott free.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID