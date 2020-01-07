Retailers In Mixed Christmas Verdicts

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian retailers yesterday revealed a mixed Christmas performance, with some reporting up to 20 percent year-over-year sales increases but others bemoaning declines.

Brent Burrows, general manager of CBS Bahamas (Commonwealth Building Supplies), told Tribune Business: “Actually we had a very good Christmas holiday as compared to last year. Sales were quite strong for us. In our store our biggest movers were in our housewares, like small appliances and stuff, and then small tools; power tools, lawn and garden and barbeque grills. That kind of stuff.”

Asked by Tribune Business how business volumes compared to 2019 levels, Mr Burrows said: “It was over 20 percent. We have seen an upturn in business since around July, and we think the Christmas thing had a lot to do with the government’s $1,400 bonus to the workers. I think the economy is doing a bit better overall.”

Don Davis, general manager of Quality Home Centre, said: “ We did alright. I can’t complain. I guess some people are still shopping at home so that’s a good thing. haven’t finished my numbers, but we are probably up by five percent or so.

“In Christmas time, Bahamians believe in fixing up their homes. So first of all they will buy their little rugs for their bathroom, fix the bathroom up. Then their comforters and area rugs. Then they go for their dishes and stuff, and then in the last week before Christmas they start buying their toys. That’s how they shop.”

However, Edward Robinson, owner of apparel retailer, Bonneville Bones, said: “We were down a little bit by three percent.” Asked what he attributed this to, he said: “Well, it is hard to say for certain, but with Dorian and the increase in VAT), I think that was the two main contributing factors.”

The government waived import duties for clothing and shoe retailers/importers in the 2018-2019 budget in a bid to improve the sector’s competitiveness against online and foreign rivals, and preserve Bahamian businesses and jobs.

Apparel and footwear retailers previously blamed Bahamians shopping in Florida or online for the sector’s weakness and seeming decline. The government decision to increase the Customs duty exemption from $300 to $1,000 has also been criticised for negatively impacting local retail sales.