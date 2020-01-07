Abaco's 'Total Eclipse' On 10,000 Home Jobs

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

An ex-Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) president yesterday predicted a rebuilt Abaco will "totally eclipse" its pre-Dorian look with up to 10,000 jobs created by the Government's 400 homes plan alone.

Leonard Sands told Tribune Business he was "extremely confident" that the island hardest hit by the Category Five storm will be "redefined for the better" during its reconstruction, adding that the Minnis administration was "moving aggressively" to develop two 200-lot subdivisions better able to withstand natural disasters and the effects of climate change.

He added that these developments, to be located near Marsh Harbour and Wilson City, will signal to skilled Abaco construction labour that fled the island in Dorian's wake that now is the time to return and move the rebuilding effort into high gear.

The former BCA chief said the total workforce required to construct these two subdivisions in accordance with the Government's plans would number between 7,500 to 10,000, with work likely to take place against an "aggressive timeline" due to the need to "get heads in beds before December 2020" after Dorian damaged virtually all buildings in central Abaco.

While the demand for construction services around Marsh Harbour has been "marginal" to-date, Mr Sands said wealthy second home owners in the Abaco Cays have begun to "mobilise" Nassau-based contractors to price - and begin work on - the restoration of their properties.

He argued, though, that the Government's subdivision development plans would be the trigger that "breaks open" reconstruction efforts on the Abaco mainland. The Minnis administration is seeking $21m in private sector investment, split equally between the two projects at $10.5m, to develop their infrastructure, along with a private-public partnership (PPP) for construction of the homes.

Mr Sands said he had been informed on "good authority" that ground-breaking for the two subdivisions will occur during the 2020 first quarter, with international aid organisations and humanitarian groups already lined-up to help with the necessary financing.

"I can see a lot of redevelopment coming in to redefine how Abaco looks, and I believe this version will totally eclipse what was there," he told Tribune Business. "I believe it's absolutely for the better; it will be. I'm extremely confident that will become the reality; extremely confident.

"Apart from the Cays it [reconstruction] has been marginal, but that's not to say it's not about to break open on the mainland. I believe the Government is moving aggressively with the building of those 400 homes in the first quarter of this year.

"In the first quarter it will break ground on those homes. I have that on a strong foundation and advice. They have to start moving right away. They have support from USAID (the US government's international development agency) and two large humanitarian groups that have committed the funds to assist the Government, and the work will begin in a matter of weeks to a month."

The Government's new Abaco subdivision plans were unveiled in reports released ahead of Monday's donor "pledging" conference on Hurricane Dorian relief. The documents disclosed that it has identified two 60-acre parcels of elevated Crown Land, located near Marsh Harbour and Wilson City, as potential sites for new subdivisions.

Priced at $20,000 per acre, their collective worth is pegged at $2.4m. The Government is now seeking private sector investment, valued at $21m or $10.5m per subdivision, to develop infrastructure for two 200-lot subdivisions with plots sized at 75 feet by 100 feet. Roads, open space, community parks and renewable energy are to be incorporated.

The third and final phase involves PPPs with private sector investors, developers and contractors to construct the 400 homes according to a government criteria that clearly indicates they are to be aimed at a middle class to lower class market.

Besides excluding the value of the land and infrastructure costs from the purchase price paid by home buyers, the Government is also insisting that construction standards meet a third edition of The Bahamas Building Code that is "reinforced with climate resilient standards".

Mr Sands said the "spin-off" from these projects for Bahamian contractors and skilled trades persons would be immense, as well as helping to encourage displaced Abaconians to return home safe in the knowledge that work is available.

"If you're going to build 400 homes you need a workforce of carpenters, electricians, masons and plumbers," he told Tribune Business. "You have to build the roads, and there's a need for heavy equipment companies, block layers and designers.

"When you add up all the construction services needed to build 400 homes, you need a workforce of between 7,500 to 10,000. The timeline will be aggressive. We don't have two years to build this thing. We need to get heads in beds before December 2020. I think the economy, because of that, will see significant strengthening in the Abacos. The sector will experience really strong investment."

Mr Sands, meanwhile, said he was aware that several fellow New Providence-based contractors have already been "mobilised" to respond to demands for project pricing and rebuilding in the Abaco Cays.

While many home and business owners have been waiting on the settlement of insurance claims to determine how, when and whether they rebuild, the ex-BCA president said wealthy second home owners in Hope Town and places such as Man O' War Cay did not need to wait for such capital injections.

"We're not talking about Marsh Harbour; we're talking about those wonderful houses which are in the millions of dollars," he explained. "There has been strong interest, strong pricing requests. I've had a number of colleagues mobilised for projects.

"I know one of my friends and colleagues has been in New Providence this past week to solicit project managers, foremen and skilled labour to assist with the projects he has. There's little movement outside of government in Marsh Harbour, but on the cays there are significant rebuilding efforts driven by the financial capability of wealthy second and third homeowners.

"They have started a lot quicker. A lot of things are happening on the Abaco Cays. Those persons also have friends who are glad to assist because they come from Florida, New York to hang out at these homes and have a vested interest in getting these properties back up to scratch. They have no shortage of support. That is making a significant difference."

Stephen Wrinkle, another ex-BCA president, urged the Government to work closely with the private sector as the only way to ensure a speedy reconstruction in Abaco.

"I know they're having a hard time getting off the blocks," he told Tribune Business. "It's not an easy task no matter what. They've put some people in charge up there, made it a government operation and I don't know how well that will mesh with the private sector.

"I think everybody will be surprised as to how long it takes to get things straight. People are getting over the initial shock, cleaning up and waiting for the insurance claim. It's a long, hard road; it's not an easy avenue.

"I hope the Government puts in an effort to work with the private sector. Traditionally that's not been the case, and if they don't it's going to make it extremely difficult to rebuild in a timely fashion. It always seems that the Government has an agenda, and that doesn't necessarily reflect the agenda the private sector need or wants. It's a wonderful opportunity for the Government to join forces with the private sector, and I hope they see it that way."