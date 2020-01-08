Baha Mar Attracted 2m Visitors In 2019

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Baha Mar yesterday said it rounded off a year in which it attracted more than two million visitors with 100 percent occupancy during the Christmas season.

The Cable Beach mega resort, in a statement to Tribune Business, said: “2019 proved to be a momentous year of grand successes and major accomplishments for Baha Mar, as the resort destination ended the year with a 100 percent occupancy across all three hotel brands during the 2019-2020 festive season.

“Over the last 12 months, Baha Mar has welcomed over two million guests and redefined the Caribbean vacation experience for contemporary travellers, while introducing new dining concepts with southern Californian coastal cuisine themed 25N, the Italian-style and family friendly Pizza Lab, and the ‘Malam’, Indian Cellar and Grill.”

Baha Mar, while acknowledging that its visitor booking pace had slowed due to the public relations fall-out from Hurricane Dorian, added: “The decrease in visitor numbers proved to be temporary, and the booking pace has returned to our projected path.

“Baha Mar collaborated to secure additional airlift into Nassau in conjunction with the Nassau/Paradise Island Promotion Board and the Ministry of Tourism, and launched a global marketing campaign, Life Spectacular, with a $50m investment for 2018-2019.

“The combined efforts resulted in over 8bn PR impressions in 2019, more than 24m website visits, and unprecedented social media growth to a total social media audience for Baha Mar of over one million followers.”