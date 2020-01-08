Doctors Host Free Eye Tests For Storm Victims

By FARRAH JOHNSON

THE Ash Eye Institute held a free eye screening yesterday for people affected by Hurricane Dorian at the Holy Trinity Church in Stapledon Gardens.

The initiative was a collaboration between the institute, the Christian Ophthalmology Society and Vision Outreach International; a nonprofit organisation that travels the world to empower vulnerable populations through sight restoration.

"After Hurricane Dorian I've been led by the spirit to provide eye care and all the needs that persons may have who were directly impacted by Dorian," Dr Duranda Ash told The Tribune. "Whether or not they had preexisting conditions or not, we wanted to provide screening, glasses and any further treatment they may need."

Dr Ash said that the eye screening was the second phase of the institute's outreach initiative. "We've been in the shelters for months," she said. "I've had my colleagues come down and provide care, screening and any follow up care that would have been needed for those persons who were there, so this is an opportunity now to reach persons who weren't in the shelter."

Audrey Lightbourn, coordinator of the institute's outreach and patient services, also said the free eye examinations encompassed visual acuity tests.

"They look at the entire eye and they basically provide any need that the patients have," she explained. "Some persons just need basic readers and others need prescription glasses. There are also some that have been suspected to have glaucoma and so we provide them with medication and diagnostic testing to confirm whether they have it or not.

"So there are some persons that would return for a follow up where they would have a more intense assessment, and based on the findings, they would receive glasses or surgery if they require it. Everything is provided free of charge."

Roger Cabe, executive director of Vision Outreach International, told this newspaper he was inspired by storm victims who took advantage of the free testing. "This is my first time in The Bahamas and a lot of times I go to places where they don't speak my language so I'm not sure exactly what they're saying to me. But it's been great to be here to hear the stories of all the people going through the challenges of Hurricane Dorian.

"I just tell them that they are my heroes. They don't think they're heroes but they survived and they keep going and that's what it is. None of us really have a guarantee in life we just have to take one more day so we just want to give them hope and encouragement."

The Ash Eye Institute will bring its free eye screening to Grand Bahama on Thursday and Friday.