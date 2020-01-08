Immigration Chief Dies In Abaco Crash

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A TRAFFIC accident in Abaco has claimed the life of Chief Immigration Officer Bradley McDonald.

Police reported that on Monday shortly after 3pm, Officer McDonald and another man were travelling in a Jeep Wrangler, west on Earnest Dean Highway, near Sandy Point, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned.

The two men had serious injuries and were transported to Marsh Harbour’s medical facility, where Mr McDonald died from his injuries. The other man was airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) officers from the Traffic Department will travel to Abaco to continue investigating the incident.

The Department of Immigration sent out a press release on Tuesday confirming Mr McDonald’s death and expressed condolences to his family, friends and the entry squad of 1986. The release said: “May there be comfort in knowing that someone so special will never be forgotten. May he who knows your sorrow bring peace, comfort, and healing to your soul. Words seem inadequate to express the sorrow felt by your loss but know that the Department of Immigration is praying that God keeps you during this your time of bereavement. May his soul rest in peace.”

The department also revealed funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.