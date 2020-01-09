Dna Leader: Crime Is Out Of Control

By Earyel Bowleg

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) leader Arinthia Komolafe said on Thursday “that the crime rate has gotten so much out of control” as she laid out her party’s multifaceted approach to fighting the issue.

She listed a number of the DNA’s programme ideas and initiatives to deal with the possible causes of crime, such as the state of the economy and antisocial behaviour.

“We talk about our entrepreneurship programme, our empowerment programme for land and homes for the Bahamian people to be able to empower them," she said.

“Just community initiatives and going inside the community and ensuring that there are programmes in those communities for the children to be engaged in so that we can address this issue of antisocial behaviour."

“We have a challenge of antisocial behaviour among . . . some young Bahamians as well as anger management and the way that we deal with conflict and so these are things that are figuring also very prominently in our education platform – being able to address the character of the young people that are coming up in our society.”

Three years ago, the party put out it's Vision 2017 policy document laying out its plan to address crime. This included defining the “worst of the worst” crimes to carry out capital punishment through legislation.

They also suggested Civilian Complaint Board regulations being strengthened and making sure the police commissioner and the Royal Bahamas Police Force are free from political interference.