‘Don’T Blame Parents For Police Failures’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
RIGHTS Bahamas said the commentary of Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson on police brutality is “an excuse for and an indication of lazy RBPF training policy” and called on him to take responsibility for the conduct of officers.
During a press conference on Tuesday, the police chief connected police brutality to poor parenting and dishonesty from civilians interviewed by investigators conducting background checks into prospective officers.
While it agreed with parts of the commissioner’s views, the humanitarian group said yesterday: “Human Rights Bahamas demands that the commissioner and Minister of National Security Marvin Dames expeditiously review officer training politics and ensure that a priority is placed on compassion and competent communication skills.
“Our officers are real-life heroes, but they are still human beings, and as such must be provided proper training to deal with members of the public compassionately.”
The longstanding issue of police brutality exploded into the public consciousness after videos depicted police beating people with batons at the New Year’s Junkanoo Parade.
One man was left bleeding from his head while his sister was slapped so hard she fell to the ground.
Police said the matters are under investigation.
“It is important that RBPF make available training to improve the interpersonal skills of officers so that they are able to quickly identify disabled persons - both mental and physically - and are able to assist as necessary,” Rights Bahamas said.
“We understand the government has implemented an independent investigative body that investigates cases of alleged policy conduct, including police brutality. The results of that committee’s investigations should be made available to the public. After all, it was the government who ran and won on a campaign of transparency.”
The Complaints and Corruption Unit of the RBPF investigates complaints against officers. The Police Complaints Inspectorate reviews the findings of that unit to ensure investigations take place free of bias.
Rights Bahamas said: “Finally, Human Rights Bahamas calls on the commissioner of police to take responsibility for the actions of his officers. How can the country feel safe when the head of law enforcement would rather blame parents for the acts their children commit while serving the Bahamian people? Of the prime minister is expected to take responsibility for the actions of his Cabinet and members of this government, then you should do the same. That what leaders do, they lead.”
Comments
bahamianson 8 hours, 31 minutes ago
training, really? Come on , now. There is some merit to his observation , and we all must agree. When civilians join the force, they are vetted , but vetted to a certain degree. if people lie about the individual whom is to blame? Individuals go through how many weeks of training? the time period is not enough time to transform their minds. Therefore, the baggage they come with carries over to their duties. Start with the primary schools and upward. Children need to be taught to have respect for people and property.
Well_mudda_take_sic 8 hours, 7 minutes ago
It's a clear and present danger to everyone in our society to have an undisciplined and demented brute like Anthony Ferguson as Police Commissioner. WHY THE DELAY IN MINNIS DOING SOMETHING ABOUT THIS? WHO'S RUNNING THE COUNTRY? IS MINNIS WAITING ON KING SEBAS BASTIAN TO GIVE HIM PERMISSION TO FIRE FERGUSON??!!
mandela 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
The main and most important thing is we the citizens of the Bahamas need to see what actions are being taken or tolerated against the BULLY policemen involved. Chief RBPF we don't need, want or have time for excuses we need positive actions and movement.
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 25 minutes ago
Ferguson will do nothing about the officers involved who appear in the viral video showing the brutal beating of Bahamians with batons/clubs for no justifiable reason whatsoever. AND THAT'S PRECISELY WHY FERGUSON MUST BE SACKED FROM HIS POST AS POLICE COMMISSIONER! We simply cannot allow this demented brute to set the tone of brutality from the top as he has so willingly done and will continue to do until he's forced to quit.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
Parents are the blame for rude children .......... why are we burying our heads in the sand?
God will hold these wutless parents responsible ...........
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
It is true that many parents have brought up their children in the wrong way. some have tried to lead them in the right direction but have failed in their efforts.
That can not be denied. What is in the home will come out into the streets eventually.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID