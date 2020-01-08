‘Don’T Blame Parents For Police Failures’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

RIGHTS Bahamas said the commentary of Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson on police brutality is “an excuse for and an indication of lazy RBPF training policy” and called on him to take responsibility for the conduct of officers.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the police chief connected police brutality to poor parenting and dishonesty from civilians interviewed by investigators conducting background checks into prospective officers.

While it agreed with parts of the commissioner’s views, the humanitarian group said yesterday: “Human Rights Bahamas demands that the commissioner and Minister of National Security Marvin Dames expeditiously review officer training politics and ensure that a priority is placed on compassion and competent communication skills.

“Our officers are real-life heroes, but they are still human beings, and as such must be provided proper training to deal with members of the public compassionately.”

The longstanding issue of police brutality exploded into the public consciousness after videos depicted police beating people with batons at the New Year’s Junkanoo Parade.

One man was left bleeding from his head while his sister was slapped so hard she fell to the ground.

Police said the matters are under investigation.

“It is important that RBPF make available training to improve the interpersonal skills of officers so that they are able to quickly identify disabled persons - both mental and physically - and are able to assist as necessary,” Rights Bahamas said.

“We understand the government has implemented an independent investigative body that investigates cases of alleged policy conduct, including police brutality. The results of that committee’s investigations should be made available to the public. After all, it was the government who ran and won on a campaign of transparency.”

The Complaints and Corruption Unit of the RBPF investigates complaints against officers. The Police Complaints Inspectorate reviews the findings of that unit to ensure investigations take place free of bias.

Rights Bahamas said: “Finally, Human Rights Bahamas calls on the commissioner of police to take responsibility for the actions of his officers. How can the country feel safe when the head of law enforcement would rather blame parents for the acts their children commit while serving the Bahamian people? Of the prime minister is expected to take responsibility for the actions of his Cabinet and members of this government, then you should do the same. That what leaders do, they lead.”