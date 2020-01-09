By DENISE MAYCOCK

AT the annual church service marking the opening of the 2020 legal year for the northern region of Grand Bahama, Canon Norman Lightbourne stressed that an independent judiciary is “paramount” – one that is free from political interference.

He believes that too often politicians try to use their political influence on the judiciary. He also believed that the rights and freedom of speech of citizens are being stifled by the powers that be.

“We want to build a Bahamas where the judiciary is independent. A Bahamas where the judiciary does not feel as if the politicians are dabbling and interfering, Canon Lightbourne said in his sermon to members of the judiciary gathered at the Pro-Cathedral on Thursday.

The clergyman indicated that the actions and behaviour of politicians are very obvious.

“Politicians here are saying, ‘what he is talking about?’ But we live in a small country, and the truth is, ‘you can fool some of the people some of the time, but we cannot fool all the people all the time.

“We need a Bahamas where our politicians will know their place. And especially the judiciary, its independence is paramount; it has to be. We read the newspapers, we hear the radio, and watch the television. We see from time to time how the politicians act and behave, especially with the judiciary.”

“I think the politicians have too much sway – that’s what I feel. And it’s interesting how politicians when…all of a sudden they get elected they know everything. It is interesting, but it can’t be so.

“I am not here to (bash) the politicians, I am here to express the fact: we have to build a better Bahamaland.”

Canon Lightbourne stated that members of the judiciary have an awesome responsibility as “dispensers of justice.”

“You are the guardians of the law; you are the gatekeepers, and we in this country, we rely on you.

He said that it is the duty of the legal profession to ensure that justice is administered properly in the interest of ordinary citizens.

The clergyman indicated that too many people are being denied the right and freedom to express themselves.

“We have the right and freedom to express ourselves within the law, but we cannot deny the fact that sometimes these rights seem to be trampled upon, and stifled upon by the powers that be,” he said.

“Those who wish for us to be silent at times on certain issues, who wish to stifle free speech, must remember that those days of stifling free speech are done with.”

Not mincing his words, Canon Lightbourne also said: “We wish to never go back to those dark days, we are now children of light.

“We need to be vocal, and every one of us ought to feel that we are free to express ourselves within the law, without any fear of victimization.”

He noted that from time to time people have expressed doubt, despair, and dismay when it comes to being vocal against the powers that be.

“We are free in the Bahamas. There are a lot of people in our country who wish to say more, and this must be a concern because what we see will be people with their feelings being fermented and quelled, and sooner or later they will express themselves the way they ought not to.”

The Anglican priest also turned his attention on the ongoing problems plaguing the judiciary, including the lack of proper building to house the judicial staff and the backlog of appeal cases.

He stated that several chief justices over the years have expressed sentiments regarding the same old problems plaguing the system.

“In God’s name, when will something be done!” he exclaimed, hitting the pulpit in frustration.

“We have a lot of talk. I heard the Prime Minister and I saw him on TV talking about the old Post Office, and this will happen in the New Year, and that’s as far as it went,” he said, banging his hand on the pulpit.

“We know that these things cannot be done overnight. I know it takes dollars and cents of our tax money, but I truly believe that productivity has a lot to do with the environment in which someone works. It is a poor environment and it is not conducive to productivity – what do we expect?

“In…the 21 century we cannot find proper buildings to house the judiciary. We can find millions of dollars to go all over the place, and we could find this money if we want to.

“I am here to speak the truth, I told you I will not be stifled,” he said to applause from the congregation.

Canon Lightbourne also expressed concern about long delays in court matters.

“In the Bahamas, people need to be treated fairly when it comes to court matters. They have to wait forever with their appeals, and I wonder how many have died without having their appeals heard.”

He also noted that the poor man deserves to have a fair trial and be treated the same as wealthy citizens.

“Even as poor as he can be, he can have a fair trial. That is the Bahamas we want to get, it has nothing to do with if you are wealthy and famous,” he said.

After the service, members of the judiciary, including the Supreme Court judges, magistrates, lawyers, and police officers, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Samuel Butler, assembled at the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre for the official opening, and inspection of the guard by Chief Justice Brian Moree, who later attended a private reception for the judiciary.