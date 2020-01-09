Man In Hospital After Being Shot

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot on Tuesday night, police said.

Shortly after 11pm, a man had just arrived at a home on Prison Lane, Fort Fincastle, when he was approached by a gunman, who shot him before running away, police said.

The injured man was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The shooting came two days after another man was murdered in the same area.

Keashawn Fortune, 22, was standing on Prison Lane with a group of men when he was injured during a drive-by shooting on Sunday night.

Police said occupants of a silver Nissan Tiida opened fire at the group’s direction around 9.40pm, hitting a male before speeding away.

Anyone with information on these incidents or any other crimes are asked to contact police at the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS or the nearest police station.