Seven Foreign Nationals Apprehended In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FOLLOWING a recent attempted human smuggling incident in Grand Bahama, law enforcement officers report experiencing “a sharp increase in the number of interdicted incidents” in the northern Bahamas.

According to reports, seven foreign nationals were apprehended Tuesday evening in Grand Bahama as a result of an Immigration-led operation supported by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence and Police forces and the United States Coast Guard.

At about 11.30am, suspects were in the process of boarding a white 25-30ft open hull vessel in the area of Eight Mile Rock, where law enforcement officers acting on intelligence intercepted five Haitians, a Jamaican woman and a Brazilian, who were suspected of being engaged in human smuggling.

The matter is under investigation.