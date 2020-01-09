Un Set For Hurricane Dorian Pledge Day

THE United Nations Development Programme in partnership with the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation is hosting a Hurricane Dorian pledging conference on Monday for storm relief.

The pledging conference will mobilise commitments to help Abaco and Grand Bahama rebuild and recover from the impact of Hurricane Dorian. “These pledges will fund recovery priorities identified by the government, with the aim of rebuilding a stronger, more resilient Bahamas,” a press release noted. “This will be achieved by reducing vulnerability to future natural shocks in the Bahamas through innovative resilience initiatives and improved compliance with building and environmental standards and best practices. A senior level working group will be established to facilitate follow-up on commitments made at the conference. It will also manage support for the implementation of funded objectives and report on progress. The working group will be comprised of representatives from the government, the private sector, and UNDP.”

The conference will include an opportunity for local and international companies to showcase technologies, products and services that are available to be used in the reconstruction of the devastated islands, organisers said.

Ministers of government will participate, along with designated officials of key departments and agencies, multilateral and bilateral partners and other donors. Private sector firms locally, from the Caribbean, and internationally, which have committed to pledging will be invited to play a key role in the conference. The event is slated for Monday at the Andros Ballroom, Baha Mar Convention Centre.