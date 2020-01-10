Apparent Drowning In Long Island Investigated

Police are investigating an apparent drowning on Long Island on Thursday.
According to reports, shortly after 4pm, the body of a woman was discovered in a pond off Queens Highway, Burnt Ground.
The body was examined by the local doctor and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul play is not suspected at this time – however, an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.
