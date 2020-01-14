Two Americans Fail To Declare $27,801

TWO American men, ages 51 and 21, were arrested on Sunday after they failed to declare a large sum of US currency.

Police said shortly after 7am, the men presented themselves to a US Border Control officer at Lynden Pindling International Airport and failed to declare the true amount of currency in their possession.

The officers conducted a search of the men and recovered $27,801 in cash.

The men were arrested. They are expected to be formally charged before a magistrate this week.