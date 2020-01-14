Victim In Hospital After He Is Shot Outside A Bar

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot outside a bar on Sunday, police said.

The man was in front of the bar on Rupert Dean Lane after 7pm when a white car pulled up. The occupants of the car opened fire in his direction, hitting him about the body before speeding away.

The injured man was transported to hospital where he is listed in stable condition. No one else was injured during this incident.

Police are also investigating a burglary and structural fire.

Shortly after 4am on Sunday, Fire Services officers responded to a structural fire at a commercial building on Carib Road. Once the fire was extinguished, it was discovered that a number of shotguns, shotgun ammunition, cash and jewelry were stolen from the building.

Fire Services officers will continue the investigation into this matter.

Meanwhile, police are looking for the two men who robbed a couple in a parking lot on Sunday.

Shortly after 7pm, a man and woman were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot at Fort Montagu, East Bay Street, when they were approached by two armed men.

The armed men robbed them of their vehicle, a blue 2008 Nissan Note licence #AG7689 and other personal items.