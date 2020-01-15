American Man In Suspected Drowning

POLICE are investigating an alleged drowning that occurred on Monday at Half Moon Cay.

According to reports, shortly before 1pm, an American man, who was a passenger of a cruise ship, was discovered unresponsive, floating in waters at Half Moon Cay. He was removed from the water and CPR was rendered. The victim was transported to the community clinic in Rock Sound, Eleuthera, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.