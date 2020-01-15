Hunt For Three Thieves

POLICE are looking for three thieves who robbed two men at a scrap metal site on Monday.
The incident occurred shortly after 3pm, when three armed men approached two men who were at a scrap metal site on Sea Breeze Lane. The two men were robbed of cash before the thieves escaped the area in a 2005 white Ford Ranger truck, the property of one of the victims.
An investigation is ongoing.
