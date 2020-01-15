Triple Jump Legend Willie Banks Visits Nassau

VETERAN long-triple jump coach Peter Pratt said he was delighted to renew his relationship with former American world record holder Willie Banks.

Banks, who was ranked among the best athletes in the world over a span of 18 seasons from 1975 to 1992, attended Tuesday morning’s official opening of the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) office.

He was reunited with Pratt at the Thomas A Robinson Track and Field Stadium on Monday where he interacted with some of the potential local long and triple jumpers during their workout sessions.

“I was so shocked when I came out and I saw so many kids and people out here working out. I’ve never seen anything like this,” Banks said.

“It’s pretty amazing. I know our sport is alive here in the Bahamas. So thank God for that.”

The IAAF World Championships silver medallist in 1983 in Helsinki, Finland, who went on to establish the world record with a leap of 17.79 metres or 58-feet, 11 1/2-inches at the USA national championships in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1985, said he was thrilled to spend some time here with Pratt.

“We do some other things together, so because we love the same event, the triple jump, we have a lot to talk about,” Banks said. “We also get together once a while, coaching young people, so it’s just fantastic.”

Having collaborated with Banks in putting on track and field clinics in the USA, Pratt said he’s glad that he could introduce his friend to the athletes whom he coached, allowing them to meet him personally.

“That’s the beauty of this and I’m glad that the Bahamian jumpers got a chance to see him in person,” Pratt said.

Banks, however, said it was even more gratifying to be here as a Council Member of the IAAF, to support Sands, a proven leader, at the opening of the NACAC office yesterday.

“The Bahamas is a great track and field country, so to have an office here, just gives us more power in the area to do more for the sport,” Banks said. “So I’m very happy to see that happen. It was good when it was in Puerto Rico. I think Victor (Lopez), the former president, did a good job. But as they say, we have to move on and do some new and invigorating things, so I think Mike (Sands) is ready for that.”

Banks, who was inducted into the USA National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1999, said he’s appreciative of the hospitality received here and he hopes to be back to help to continue to boost the sport of track and field in the future.