Editorial: Less Talk, More Action

A DAY after National Security Minister Marvin Dames took time out of his day to complain about how The Tribune reported his comments about the Commissioner of Police’s time at the helm coming to an end, a matter of more substance landed on his desk.

As we report today, there is unrest among correctional officers – with complaints of intimidation tactics by the commissioner, officers being transferred on a whim, victimisation, and more.

The president of the Correctional Officers Staff Association is blunt, warning that the victimisation must stop before the staff “revolts”.

Stories frequently emerge from Fox Hill about the intolerable conditions being experienced by prisoners – though seldom do they make clear the extent to which those conditions also affect staff. Today, that is made clear, from the stench of urine and faeces because of a lack of toilets and prisoners having to use buckets instead, to parts of the building being out of order.

The prison at Fox Hill has long been a powder keg – and it does not need the prospect of a prison officer revolt to add to the threat.

It’s the kind of situation that a National Security Minister should be absolutely on top of – with no need for the staff association to go public with such concerns. These are essential officers carrying out an essential role – we cannot say for sure how true all of the complaints of the association are, but it is noteworthy that the association president complains staff are being treated like inmates or children rather than valued colleagues.

Some of the complaints are linked to long-standing institutional problems – prisoners using buckets as toilets didn’t start yesterday, but what’s being done about it to make sure it’s not still happening tomorrow or next year?

Uniformed staff are in an awkward position – they have greater restrictions on any kind of protest they might make, but the trade-off for that is usually that they will be treated better by government representatives and greater discussion will take place to try to resolve problems.

Clearly, that doesn’t seem to be happening here.

So, Mr Dames, perhaps it’s time to spend less time grandstanding about headlines and more time working to solve problems.

Oh, and one other thing, the commodore of the defence force, Tellis Bethel, was due back at work yesterday from enforced leave and there’s no word from you as to what job he’s doing – it might be helpful to uniformed officers to know what’s going on with their leadership. Just a thought.

Carnival brings a test of nerve

The news that Carnival Cruise Lines has again discharged material into Bahamian waters is a real test for the Bahamas government.

Last year, the government introduced new laws that would allow it to fine companies that polluted The Bahamas – well, here’s where the rubber meets the road. Does the government have the courage to see that through when the company involved is one that makes a crucial contribution to the Bahamian economy?

Carnival is a regular visitor with its cruise ships, has made substantial donations after Hurricane Dorian to help the nation get back on its feet, is involved with a plan for a $100m cruise port in Grand Bahama and more. The connection between the company and The Bahamas is long and strong.

The FNM has its own close links – Katherine Forbes-Smith, the recently resigned president of the Senate, has been a local consultant for Carnival, for example.

So what happens now, when Carnival has reportedly carried out further environmental infractions – discharging sewage from the MS Maasdam and rust from the Carnival Sunrise?

Does the government have the nerve to hold the company to account – with the recently passed Environmental Planning and Protection Act allowing a fine of up to $30m and even imprisonment?

As Eric Carey, of the Bahamas National Trust, says, the punishment needs to act as a deterrent – after all, if you’re not going to discourage someone from doing it again, why have the laws at all?

So let’s see if the government is ready to live up to its promises when it was introducing the laws. These are laws they wanted, that they took the time to write, debate and pass. Let’s see if they’re ready to use them.