Popcorn The Puppy Enjoys A New Life After Dorian

By FARRAH JOHNSON

POPCORN the puppy has a new home thanks to the Bahamas Alliance For Animal Rights and Kindness (BAARK).

The deaf pup was one of 300 abandoned pets the organisation rescued from Marsh Harbour after Hurricane Dorian devastated Abaco last September.

She was officially adopted by Amy Raymond— a deaf woman from Spanish Wells who was eager to give the puppy a “forever home”.

Now happy and healthy, Popcorn is light years away from the “weak” pup that was initially rescued from the storm ravaged island.

“Poppy is about four-months-old,” Lissa McCombe, BAARK’s vice chair told The Tribune.

“(It was) a little hard to tell because she was so malnourished and thin when we got her in November.”

Mrs McCombe said when rescuers first found Popcorn they took her to the medical tents set up in Marsh Harbour, then sent her on a chartered flight to New Providence for further treatment.

“We named her Popcorn because she was so playful and fun once she got her nutrients,” she added.

“We work closely with Puppy Palace here in Nassau and Claire Cash immediately noticed that Poppy could not hear or respond to puppy noises. Usually white dogs with blue eyes are deaf.”

Mrs McCombe said since rescuers did not know if Popcorn had an owner, they placed her with a foster family in Norman’s Cay, Exuma.

“We thought this would be a wonderful place for Poppy to get healthy and run on the beach and learn how to be a healthy puppy,” she explained.

“In the meantime, a young lady named Amy Raymond from Spanish Wells had messaged us on the BAARK (Facebook) page very interested in adopting because she is also deaf.

“After speaking with Amy, we thought this would be a wonderful family (because) she is a single mom with two kids full of love to give.”

Mrs McCombe said that Ms Raymond reached out to Popcorn’s foster mother, Kelly Griffin, and the two “worked on sign language skills” together.

“On January 4, we brought Poppy from Exuma to Nassau,” Mrs McCombe said.

“Then the next day we took the Bo Hengy up to Spanish Wells to deliver Poppy to her forever home.”

Popcorn now lives “happily ever after” in Spanish Wells with two cats, two children and an owner she can relate to in a special way.