Apparent Suicide In Grand Bahama Investigated

POLICE are investigating an apparent suicide that happened in Grand Bahama on Friday.

“According to reports, sometime after 10am a friend of the deceased came to the police and reported finding him unresponsive in a vehicle at the deceased residence,” a statement said. “Officers went to the residence on Sea Scape Drive and found the male as reported. The male was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Foul play is not suspected at this time; however an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.”

An unusually high number of suicides happened last year––there were seven, according to The Tribune’s records.

From 2008 to 2018, the country averaged a rate of three suicides a year.