Editorial: Pledges And Politics

IT started off as an event widely hailed as a good thing.

The pledge conference for Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts brought together donors, organisations and the government with the goal of finding ways to generate support for the ongoing rebuilding after the deadly storm.

In this column too, we wished Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis well in his efforts to attract pledges to build upon the wealth of support the country has already received.

Indeed the outcome of it was declared to be $1.5 billion in funding and services – a sizeable sum indeed.

But then came the nitpicking. What about the near-$1bn pledge from the US-based P3 Group, offering funding upfront with repayment coming from revenue generated from completed projects? That particularly has come under fire, with widespread scepticism.

What about the list of pledges made so the public can examine them more closely?

What about this? What about that?

We can understand Dr Minnis’ frustration yesterday when he hit out at “silly, confused and uninformed statements”, some of which we would add are political point scoring.

Let us consider this – the conference has just happened, so now comes the time to go through the pledges and see which ones can benefit the nation, and which ones might have too many strings attached.

Due diligence takes time – the government can’t receive a pledge on Monday and tell you everything about the finances behind the pledge on Tuesday. In fact, failure to do due diligence has been the source of valid criticism in the past – remember Oban? – so absolutely the government should take its time to assess what has been put forward.

Even for those pledges that the government doesn’t wish to take up – the conference has been a way of opening doors to potential future sources of funding and building relationships with potential future partners.

We agree that the full list of pledges should be made available at the earliest opportunity so the public has a clear sight of what has been offered. The P3 pledge of course catches the eye because of its size – without that, the total of pledges drops to around $500m.

But let’s give the government time to examine the pledges before we jump up and down pointing our fingers and claiming the conference was a waste of time.

This was a good example of out-of-the-box thinking by the government, trying things a different way to see if it will help with the recovery. If nothing comes out of it, all we’ve wasted is time. If even half of the pledges prove useful, they will help those who need it most of all – the victims of Hurricane Dorian.

For their sake, let’s hope the pledges are successful – and that they don’t get overshadowed by politics.