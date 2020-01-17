Motorcyclist Dies In Accident

By EARYEL BOWLEG

A motorcyclist in New Providence was killed in traffic accident on Wednesday night.

Police reported the incident happened shortly after 11pm at West Bay Street and St Alban’s Drive involving a motorcycle and a white 2013 Ford E-350 van.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and died on scene while the driver of the van was not injured.

Officers from the Traffic Department are continuing investigations.

The accident came a little over a week after Chief Immigration Officer Bradley McDonald was killed in an Abaco traffic accident.

That incident occurred shortly after 3pm on January 6 when Officer McDonald and another man were travelling in a Jeep Wrangler, west on Earnest Dean Highway, near Sandy Point, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned.

The two men had serious injuries and were transported to Marsh Harbour’s medical facility, where Mr McDonald died from his injuries. The other man was airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

Royal Bahamas Police Force statistics revealed fatal traffic accidents declined by 14 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year, with 54 incidents reported as compared to the 63 deadly crashes in 2018. The number of victims was 57 last year which is a 17 percent drop in contrast to 69 in 2018.