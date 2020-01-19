San Salvador Government Administration Building Destroyed In Fire

Police on San Salvador are investigating after a fire destroyed the Government Administration Building on Friday.

According to reports, shortly after 11pm, police officers were on patrol in the settlement of Cockburn Town when they discovered smoke coming from the single story structure. Officers were assisted in extinguishing the fire by officers of the Airport Fire Department of the International Airport; however, the building was destroyed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Fire Services officers from New Providence will travel to San Salvador to continue the investigation.