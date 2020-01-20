Bahamian Accused Of Cocaine Possession

A BAHAMIAN man was arrested at Lynden Pindling International Airport on Saturday after he was allegedly found in possession of cocaine.

According to reports. shortly after noon, the man presented himself to a US customs officer after checking in for a flight to Philadelphia. He was selected for a secondary search and his checked-in cooler bag was recalled. Upon searching the cooler bag, officers recovered two packages of suspected cocaine, police said.

The drugs weighed two kilos (4.4 pounds) and have a street value of $30,000.

The man is expected to be formally charged before a judge this week.