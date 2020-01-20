Police Hunt For Armed Men Who Invaded Home

POLICE are looking for a group of men responsible for a home invasion and robbery that occurred on Sunday.

Police said around 3am yesterday, a group of armed men forced their way into a home on Joe Farrington Road, “held residents at bay” and robbed them of cash and personal items before running away.

This comes after police reported a woman was sexually assaulted during an early morning home invasion on Marshall Road last week.

Police said that attack took place shortly after 3am last Tuesday when two men forced their way into a home and held residents at bay while robbing them of cash and personal items.

One of the robbers sexually assaulted a woman before they escaped in one of the victims’ black 2014 Ford F-150 truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Investigations are ongoing.