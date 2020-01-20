Scalding Oil Thrown At Woman In Family Row

By RASHAD ROLLE
A MAN threw hot liquid on a woman and caused burns to her body, police say. Authorities are now investigating the matter as grievous harm.
According to reports, shortly before 7am yesterday, a man and woman were at home in the eastern district of New Providence when they became involved in an argument that escalated, resulting in the man throwing hot liquid on the woman, causing burns to her body.
Paramedics transported the woman to hospital where she was initially listed as being in serious condition.
Up to press time, neither police nor Public Hospitals Authority officials provided an update on her condition. The man’s whereabouts are unclear.
OriginalBey 16 hours, 30 minutes ago
These are sub humans we advocate for when they only have access to showers once per week and have to use a 5 gallon bucket as a toilet enduring the odors until the next morning.
Well_mudda_take_sic 15 hours, 18 minutes ago
They may live in the constituency that Hanna-Martin has done so little for over the decades, i.e. Englerston.
joeblow 13 hours, 43 minutes ago
At least 75% of Bahamians lack the mental and emotional maturity to be in intimate relationships which leads to high levels of single parent homes, domestic and child abuse and generally angry individuals who perpetuate the cycles of ignorance and violence when they get in relationships! Sad to see what this country has come to!
bogart 13 hours, 11 minutes ago
Horrible., horrible horrible. Break yer heart.There just a lot of increasing anger, poverty, hopelessness, broken family, misery, hoodwinking, supporters of blatant wrongdoings, just winding up more and more.
Time ago there was very fine culture and broughtupsy doings. No even striking a female, male opened the door for the female, elderly, male getting up their seat to allow female an young an elderly to be seated, no arguing in family, no hanging clothing undergarments to dry in the front yard, neighbours look out, no bring forth chillin without fathers with little girls, plenty cohesive broughtupsy. Females too has impeccable upbringing. All used to look up to the fine roles of pastors, lawyers, politicians, business leaders.
Now sad times, fragmented society with different groups on tiny island, diminishing society role models, well being jus slipping through the hands of those who have opportunities to lessen and prevent it.
themessenger 9 hours, 23 minutes ago
@Bogart, you hit da nail right on da head brother. We all like to bitch about Colonialism and what came after, but look what majority rule brought us. Like da man said look what ya ga get when ya tired a what ya got.......
