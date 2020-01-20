Scalding Oil Thrown At Woman In Family Row

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN threw hot liquid on a woman and caused burns to her body, police say. Authorities are now investigating the matter as grievous harm.

According to reports, shortly before 7am yesterday, a man and woman were at home in the eastern district of New Providence when they became involved in an argument that escalated, resulting in the man throwing hot liquid on the woman, causing burns to her body.

Paramedics transported the woman to hospital where she was initially listed as being in serious condition.

Up to press time, neither police nor Public Hospitals Authority officials provided an update on her condition. The man’s whereabouts are unclear.